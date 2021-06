Union Minister Piyush Goyal has said that the Indian economy is witnessing a robust recovery and is on track to surpass pre-COVID-19 levels. The Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs while the review meeting with Industry Associations over the present and future challenges because of COVID-19 pandemic, said, “The second wave of COVID-19 has been difficult for all of us. It is the pro-active role of the industries, resilience and commitment that will ensure our comeback with greater strength. Our economy will bounce back soon post-COVID successfully.”