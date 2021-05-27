Rolls-Royce Unveils The Boat Tail: 1 Of 3 Custom Cars Estimated At $25M Each

In an effort to overtake Porsche and Ferrari competitors, Mercedes-Benz and McLaren teamed up to produce a stunning supercar like the world has never seen before. The Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren is a very unique supercar, jointly produced by Mercedes-Benz and McLaren. Unlike many supercar automakers who focus solely on performance, the team had an end goal more aligned with their respective brands. Sure, the collaborators could together make a car capable of a 3.8-second sprint to 60-mph and an 11-second quarter-mile was all but guaranteed. They also knew they could develop a near perfect weight distribution to outmaneuver the competition on the track. However, their goal was to bring grand touring luxuries to the supercar class. A goal that was undoubtedly accomplished with the SLR.