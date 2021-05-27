newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

Rolls-Royce Unveils The Boat Tail: 1 Of 3 Custom Cars Estimated At $25M Each

By Dawn Geske
Posted by 
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rolls-Royce is going back to its roots with a custom-built car that only three lucky owners will have the opportunity to drive away in. The car dubbed the Boat Tail comes with what is thought to be an estimated $25 million price tag, although Roll-Royce did not specify a number, only saying that three buyers commissioned the vehicles, with all of them wanting a nautical feel without revealing their identities, CNN reported.

www.ibtimes.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Custom Cars#Rolls Royce#Luxury Cars#Luxury Vehicles#Concept Cars#Classic Cars#Rolls Royce Unveils#Roll Royce#Cnn#Rolls Royce Boat Tail#Rolls Royce Executives#Luxury Features#Personalized Vehicles#Coachbuilding Units#Stainless Steel#Customers#Transport#Linear Wood Grain#Drive#Caleidolegno Veneer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Porsche
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
CarsNBC Miami

Rolls-Royce Launches the ‘Most Ambitious' Car It's Ever Created

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars on Thursday unveiled the Boat Tail, a luxury car built for three “hand-picked” clients. The Boat Tail is the first car to have been commissioned under the firm’s new Coachbuild program, a new invitation-only division of Rolls-Royce. Rolls-Royce has dubbed the Boat Tail “the most ambitious motor...
CarsTop Speed

Someone Put A Ford Engine In A Nissan Skyline GT-R!?!?

“1320 Videos” is a well-known YouTube channel focusing on modified streetcars. We are constantly getting high-quality content from both the US and abroad, which also includes organized events. This time, we are taken to Australia, where just three miles outside of Sydney there’s a rather slippery drag strip. Two events...
CarsCarscoops

Rolls-Royce’s First EV To Be Called The Silent Shadow

Bentley is transitioning into an EV-only brand, but they’re not the only ultra-luxury automaker embracing electrification. Rolls-Royce has been exploring electric vehicles for years and Automotive News is reporting CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös used an appearance on Bloomberg TV to reveal their first electric vehicle will be called the Silent Shadow.
Carsaugustman.com

Rolls-Royce Takes Coachbulding To The Next Step With The Boat Tail

You do not really buy a Rolls-Royce. You commission it. This is essentially what embodies the brand, it empowers clients to create potent evocative expressions of personal taste through its automobiles. The brand’s latest commissioned project, the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail exemplifies that promise impeccably. The Boat Tail is an utterly...
CarsHouston Chronicle

The 1% Want Custom Cars, So Rolls-Royce Is Reviving a Century-Old Program

For years, automakers have realized they can reap huge profits by convincing the general public they need oversized SUVs instead of more modest sedans. For upselling to the wealthy, however, the focus of late has not been on size, but on customization. In the last year, a slew of upmarket brands, running the gamut from Jeep to Porsche, have announced new customization initiatives, which means it was only a matter of time until the worldwide leader in bespoke automobiles upped their game.
Buying Carsrobbreport.com

This Bonkers 19-Foot Rolls-Royce Boat Tail May Be the Most Expensive New Car in History

Rolls-Royce is notoriously coy about the price of its truly bespoke limousines, yet since this new, outrageously decadent Boat Tail was inspired by the $13 million Rolls-Royce Sweptail from 2017, but with increased complexity, it may easily be the most expensive new car to date. (That title currently resides with Bugatti’s La Voiture Noire, which sold for a reported $18.7 million after taxes.) The stunning cabriolet is named after the tapered rear end—a style which dates back to the 1920s, when cars like the Auburn 851 Speedster and Bentley Speed Six Boat-Tail were the talk of the town.
Boats & Watercraftshiconsumption.com

Rolls-Royce’s Coachbuilt Boat Tail Is Basically A Yacht On Wheels

Rolls-Royce is solidifying their commitment to making coachbuilding a permanent part of their brand portfolio, and they’re doing so by unveiling their most ambitious project ever: the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail. Three of the cars will be custom-built for clients, with the first having just been revealed. Inspired by J-Class yachts,...
Businessmymodernmet.com

Rolls-Royce and Hermès Collaborate on Luxurious Bespoke Phantom

When Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa approached Rolls-Royce about creating a bespoke Phantom Oribe, he had a clear vision in mind. Rolls-Royce worked together with Hermès to execute his vision, bringing together the pinnacles of luxury in automobiles and fashion. Maezawa, who will be the first private citizen to fly to the moon, took inspiration from his art collection and his love for travel when making his request.
Carsthetorquereport.com

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is ready for an extravagant picnic

Rolls-Royce swept us off our feet with the Rolls-Royce Sweptail in 2017 and now Rolls-Royce has announced the new Rolls-Royce Coachbuild division. Rolls-Royce has returned to coachbuilding and the new Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is the latest of its coach-built cars. Rolls-Royce only built one Sweptail, but for the Boat Tail,...
Carscoolhunting.com

Rolls-Royce Coachbuild’s Three Unique One-Off Boat Tails

Customization has always been a tenet of Rolls-Royce; from the earliest days they built platforms and engines on top of which custom coach builders created incredible works of art. In modern times this was less common and practical, and standard models, as customizable as they were, ruled the era. In 2017, however, the brand revisited custom coachwork with their first fully modern coachbuilt car, the Rolls-Royce Sweptail. This vehicle embodied Rolls-Royce’s capabilities, and it laid the groundwork for developing a full scale Coachbuild department, which allows customers to commission their own unique vehicle.
Home & GardenPosted by
Forbes

See The Top 100 Collector Cars To Include Rare And Exotic Ferraris, Bugattis And Lamborghinis

One hundred of history’s rarest, most inventive, artistic, sculptural and emotional motor cars are gathered on the pages of a new double-volume book. Authored by husband-and-wife team Charlotte and Peter Fiell, “Ultimate Collector Cars” features the world’s most significant classic and contemporary cars, almost all of which are in private collections making rare appearances at Concours d'Elegance, Villa d’Este and other such luxurious events.
Aerospace & Defenseaerospace-technology.com

Rolls-Royce unveils indoor aerospace testbed in Derby, UK

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know. Aircraft engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce has officially unveiled the largest and advanced indoor aerospace testbed in Derby, UK. Named as Testbed 80, the 7,500m building is constructed with an investment of $127m (£90m)...
CarsPosted by
Motorious

2008 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Boasts Low Mileage, Stunning Looks, And Incredible Performance Capabilities

In an effort to overtake Porsche and Ferrari competitors, Mercedes-Benz and McLaren teamed up to produce a stunning supercar like the world has never seen before. The Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren is a very unique supercar, jointly produced by Mercedes-Benz and McLaren. Unlike many supercar automakers who focus solely on performance, the team had an end goal more aligned with their respective brands. Sure, the collaborators could together make a car capable of a 3.8-second sprint to 60-mph and an 11-second quarter-mile was all but guaranteed. They also knew they could develop a near perfect weight distribution to outmaneuver the competition on the track. However, their goal was to bring grand touring luxuries to the supercar class. A goal that was undoubtedly accomplished with the SLR.
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This 21-Mile Liquid Red Ford GT Is One Of The Prettiest We've Ever Seen

For years, Barrett-Jackson has brought some of the world's rarest, most beautiful, and priciest cars to the auction lot. The auction house has facilitated the sale of celebrity cars, insane restomods with thousands of horsepower, and even the great Mr. Shelby's personal Cobra 427 Super Snake. While classic cars are generally those that fetch the most money, modern cars that could become classics attract a fair price too. The latest of these is an absolutely gorgeous example of the limited-run Ford GT, here finished in a spectacular Liquid Red Tri-Coat paint with a Dark Energy interior color scheme. We only have one word to describe it: wow.