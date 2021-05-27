Rolls-Royce Unveils The Boat Tail: 1 Of 3 Custom Cars Estimated At $25M Each
Rolls-Royce is going back to its roots with a custom-built car that only three lucky owners will have the opportunity to drive away in. The car dubbed the Boat Tail comes with what is thought to be an estimated $25 million price tag, although Roll-Royce did not specify a number, only saying that three buyers commissioned the vehicles, with all of them wanting a nautical feel without revealing their identities, CNN reported.www.ibtimes.com