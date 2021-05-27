Cancel
Asbury Park, NJ

City of Asbury Park Announces CDBG Funding to Support Food Assitance Programs

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity of Asbury Park Announces Community Development Block Grant Funding to Support. Interfaith Neighbors Senior Meals on Wheels Program and Fulfill FoodBank. 5/26/21, Asbury Park, NJ – The Asbury Park City Council is pleased to announce through the City’s Community Development Block Grant, funding will be provided to help Asbury Park residents counter food insecurity due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Monmouth County, NJwbjb.org

County announces Emergency Rental Assistance Program

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners announced that an emergency rental assistance program, “Monmouth County ERAP,” will begin accepting applications starting Thursday, May 13. The purpose of the Monmouth County ERAP is to prevent evictions and homelessness by providing rental assistance for eligible households in Monmouth...
Monmouth County, NJahherald.com

The Woman’s Exchange Presents $350,000 For Scholarships To Brookdale Community College

Monmouth County, NJ - The Board of Directors of the Woman's Exchange of Monmouth County presented a check of $350,000 to Dr. David Stout, president of Brookdale Community College. These funds will provide scholarships over ten years to women, age 25 or older, living in Monmouth County enrolling in continuing education courses. "The mission of the Woman's Exchange to 'help women help themselves' will now continue into the future," said Monica Boscarino, president of the Woman's Exchange Board of Directors. In 2020, the woman's organization closed its retail shop and sold the building. The proceeds from the sale made this donation possible.
Educationphillyvoice.com

All New Jersey schools expected to fully reopen next fall

The days of remote learning will be a thing of the past for New Jersey students come next school year. All New Jersey schools will be required to reopen for full-time, in-person instruction next fall, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday. An executive order signed last summer that allowed school districts...
Asbury Park, NJcityofasburypark.com

City of Asbury Park Holds Public Hearing for 2021 Budget

Budget Reflects a Decrease Over Prior Year While Increasing Support of Social Services Programs. 5/13/21, Asbury Park, NJ – City Council continues their strong commitment to fiscal sustainability holding a public hearing to present the proposed 2021 budget at last night’s Council meeting. The budget, which was introduced at the April 21, 2021 meeting, is expected to be adopted pending State review required for municipalities in New Jersey.
Asbury Park, NJcityofasburypark.com

Asbury Park Equity Committee Proposed Findings and Recommendations

The ad hoc Asbury Park Equity Committee, charged with reviewing the Asbury Park Police Department’s policies and procedures on police enforcement and discrimination, and determining whether these policies and procedures are effective, presented its recommendations for proposed amendments for City Council’s consideration at the May 12, 2021 City Council Meeting.
Shrewsbury, NJPosted by
redbankgreen

SHREWSBURY: YMCA NAMES BOARD MEMBERS

Top row: Latonya Brennan, Ming Chen, Lori Ferguson and Marilyn Grabowski. Bottom row: Itzel Perez Hernandez, Glenn Alonzo Richardson and David Stout. [Press release from the YMCA of Greater Monmouth County]. The YMCA of Greater Monmouth County is pleased to announce the addition of seven new members to its board...
Atlantic Highlands, NJtworivertimes.com

New Habitat Home Coming to Atlantic Highlands

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS – Under sunny skies May 6, volunteers of Habitat for Humanity in Monmouth County (HFHMC) came together to start building a home and ramps for families in need. With the help of many, an empty lot on Leonard Avenue will soon become a two-story structure for individuals with...
Monmouth County, NJPosted by
Hopewell Valley News

League calls on citizens to become involved

According to the Pew Research Center, no matter what your party affiliation, there is equal agreement that citizens should follow what happens in government and politics. The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan, nonprofit, 101-year-old organization, believes democratic government depends upon informed and active participation of citizens at all levels of government.
Monmouth County, NJPosted by
Hopewell Valley News

Tri-Town News Datebook, May 19

• The Cream Ridge Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. June 21 at the New Egypt Firehouse, 59 Main St., New Egypt. All lot owners are invited to attend. Details: 609-758-8663. • New Jersey Blood Services is conducting blood drives which are open to the public....
Monmouth County, NJmycommunitysource.com

County Commissioners urge Governor to follow updated CDC Guidelines

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners urge New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy to adopt the Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidance for those who have been vaccinated which includes resuming activities indoors without a mask and without social distancing requirements. “It is time for New Jersey...
Monmouth County, NJthecoaster.net

Asbury Park Artists to Receive Grants

Monmouth Arts will distribute $30,000 in Covid-19 Artist Relief Grants and Art Project Grants, through a partnership with the New Jersey Arts and Culture Recovery Fund of the Princeton Area Community Foundation. These grants were awarded to artists throughout Monmouth County to help them continue creating art in a wide...