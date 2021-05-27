City of Asbury Park Announces CDBG Funding to Support Food Assitance Programs
City of Asbury Park Announces Community Development Block Grant Funding to Support. Interfaith Neighbors Senior Meals on Wheels Program and Fulfill FoodBank. 5/26/21, Asbury Park, NJ – The Asbury Park City Council is pleased to announce through the City’s Community Development Block Grant, funding will be provided to help Asbury Park residents counter food insecurity due to the Covid-19 pandemic.www.cityofasburypark.com