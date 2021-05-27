City of Asbury Park Announces CDBG Funding to Support Food Assitance Programs

Monmouth County, NJ - The Board of Directors of the Woman's Exchange of Monmouth County presented a check of $350,000 to Dr. David Stout, president of Brookdale Community College. These funds will provide scholarships over ten years to women, age 25 or older, living in Monmouth County enrolling in continuing education courses. "The mission of the Woman's Exchange to 'help women help themselves' will now continue into the future," said Monica Boscarino, president of the Woman's Exchange Board of Directors. In 2020, the woman's organization closed its retail shop and sold the building. The proceeds from the sale made this donation possible.