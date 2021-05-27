Cancel
ZEASN launches new smart voice solutions

Advanced Television
 13 days ago

ZEASN, a provider of OTT and Smart TV solutions, has unveiled its new smart voice solutions – Whale Speaker OS and Whale AI Voice. The company has also announced that a new Smart Speaker product equipped with Whale Speaker OS has successfully passed the Amazon Alexa ACM Audio Call Certification recently, being the world’s first officially approved third-party product with this capability. In addition, several new Smart TVs powered by Whale TV OS + Whale AI Voice obtained the AVS authorisation of Amazon Alexa in Colombia, becoming the very first third-party smart devices certified by AVS ROW (Rest of the World).

advanced-television.com
