Meet Will Sass, Dance Music's Next Crossover Star

Electronic dance music, also called just electronic dance music, party music, or just dancing music, is an expansive collection of percussive, electronic sound tracks designed primarily for clubs, raves, and parties. Dubbed the ‘new school’ of electronic music because it was born from a mindset associated with the roots of modern club culture – house, trance, techno, breakcore, and hip hop – electronic dance music continues to evolve and grow into today’s club scene. Despite this, it still retains a fairly large underground following – in contrast to, say, rap and hip hop that have very steep popularity drops. This article aims to discuss electronic dance music from a mainstream perspective – to provide a broad view of the genre and analyze its influence on the club scene today.