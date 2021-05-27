Cancel
Theater & Dance

Meet Will Sass, Dance Music's Next Crossover Star

By James Wilson
gothammag.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the COVID-19 pandemic forced live events and touring to grind to a halt, it also gave musicians a chance to double down on their studio time and use the downperiod for uninterrupted creativity. Such was the case for Will Sass, the 20-year-old music phenom who went from touring the...

gothammag.com
