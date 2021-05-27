Meet Will Sass, Dance Music's Next Crossover Star

Few producers have rose to stardom and stayed there as these two brothers. DVBBS once again demonstrate their dynamic production style with the raucous new track “Lose My Mind,” another single off their forthcoming full length album. The pair whip up this dance-pop crossover that features a sample from Yebba‘s original recording of “My Mind” that doesn’t sacrifice any of the original’s substance. Opening up with a groovy bass line peppered with guitar licks, “Lose My Mind” quickly establishes itself as another hit from the DVBBS duo. The boys up the ante during the drop with their signature soaring synths and goosebump-inducing vocals straight from the Yebba’s original. This latest release is a follow-up to the duo’s recently dropped club cut “Fool For Ya“ from their forthcoming album “SLEEP,” set to drop later this year on Ultra Records.