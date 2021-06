If I told you we had a lead (!!!) going into the bottom of the fourth inning, you might feel pretty good about that. If I told you that Diamondbacks starter Jon Duplantier had a no-hitter going through three innings, with one walk being the only blemish, you might feel pretty good about that, especially as Dup only needed to throw 48 pitches to get there. If I told you that Diamondbacks pitching through seven scoreless innings against the AL West-leading Oakland Athletics, including four innings by the bullpen wherein we only surrendered two lowly singles, you might feel pretty good about that. If I told you our offense provided the lone extra-base hit of the game, which the Diamondbacks limited Oakland to nothing but singles, you might feel pretty good about that.