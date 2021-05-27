newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Fans gone wild: When unruly sports fans cross the line at live events

By Chris Bumbaca, Scooby Axson, USA TODAY
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussell Westbrook was headed to the locker room with an injured right ankle during the Washington Wizards' NBA playoff game Wednesday night against the Philadelphia Sixers when a fan dumped popcorn on him. The Wizards' triple-double machine understandably became irate and had to be held back by team personnel and...

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Sheffield
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Trae Young
Person
Tom Gamboa
Person
Carl Everett
Person
Chad Kreuter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Rangers#Kansas City Royals#Team Sports#Nba Live#Sporting Events#First Row Sports#The Washington Wizards#The Philadelphia Sixers#Wells Fargo Center#The New York Knicks#Atlanta Hawks#The Indiana Pacers#Detroit Pistons#The Red Sox Yankees#Jazz#Vivint Smart Home Arena#Oakland Athletics#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Cubs#Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
NBACBS Sports

Wizards' Russell Westbrook averages triple-double for fourth time in five seasons

Russell Westbrook continues to make NBA history with each passing season. Though he clinched it several days ago, Sunday's Washington Wizards regular-season finale ended with Westbrook averaging a triple-double for the fourth time in five seasons. Prior to Westbrook's run, Oscar Robertson was the only player in league history to accomplish that feat over a full season. He did so only once. Westbrook now has 80 percent of seasons in NBA history in which a player averaged a triple-double.
NBAYardbarker

Russell Westbrook endorses Wizards coach Scott Brooks

Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks has been subject to a great deal of criticism from fans and some media who cover the team. His 49-win season in 2016-17 and navigating through injuries to lead Washington to the postseason the following season are now distant memories. Despite the Wizards recent...
NBAsportsbettingdime.com

May 16th NBA Props – Player Props and Best Bets for All Sunday Games

15 NBA games are on the board for Sunday, May 16th. Today is the final day of the 2020-21 NBA regular season. See available player props for the top players taking to the floor tonight within the story below. We have come to the end of the 2020-21 NBA regular...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook, Wizards clinch 8 seed in East

The Washington Wizards have clinched the 8 seed in the Eastern Conference after a last-second victory against the Charlotte Hornets on the final day of the NBA regular season. Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal did just enough to put the game away late, as the Wizards won 115-110 as they continue to keep their momentum heading into the playoffs.
NBAWSLS

10 things to know, with the NBA regular season in the books

The compressed, coronavirus-threatened, NBA regular season like none other is over. All 1,080 games that were scheduled were played, and now the play-in round awaits. That begins Tuesday, runs through Friday, and the playoffs start Saturday. Here are 10 notes on the season that was:. TRIPLE DOUBLES. The players who...
NBAchatsports.com

Westbrook leads Wizards from Eastern Conference basement to 8th place finish

Another outstanding game from Russell Westbrook, quality performances from Ish Smith and Robin Lopez off the bench, and a decent game from Rui Hachimura was enough to the Wizards to dispatch the Charlotte Hornets and lock down 8th place in the Eastern Conference. They’ll face the injury-riddled Boston Celtics Tuesday...
NBAAt The Hive

Preview: The Hornets regular season finale against the Wizards has massive playoff implications

What: Charlotte Hornets (33-38) at Washington Wizards (33-38) How to watch: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass. The Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, and Indiana Pacers are all tied at 33-38 for the Eastern Conference’s No. 8, No. 9, and No. 10 seeds. With only one regular season game left, today’s matchup against the Wizards could ultimately determine if the Hornets make the playoffs or not.
NBAchatsports.com

Ted Leonsis Made Things a Little Awkward When Honoring Russell Westbrook

On Friday night, the Washington Wizards played their first home game since Russell Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson’s NBA record for career triple-doubles in Monday’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Before the game, Westbrook was honored with a No. 182 jersey, representing his career triple-doubles, from team owner Ted Leonsis. Seven...
NBAWashington Times

Beal returns as Wizards storm back to grab eighth seed against Hornets

Bradley Beal limped, grimaced and slogged up and down the court Sunday. The Washington Wizards star clearly was still battling through the hamstring injury that sidelined him for three games. But to Beal, there wasn’t much of a question that he’d be out there. Not with so much on the...
NBAchatsports.com

Recap: Beal, Westbrook lead Wizards to 115-110 win in regular season finale

Wizards: Bradley Beal (25), Russell Westbrook (23), Robin Lopez (18) Hornets: Terry Rozier (22), LaMelo Ball (19), Miles Bridges (17) The Wizards defeated the Hornets 115-110 on Sunday afternoon at Capital One Arena in the final game of the regular season. Washington finishes the season eighth in the Eastern Conference and now advances to the NBA Play-In Tournament, which begins on Tuesday night. Russell Westbrook finished with 23 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, the 184th triple-double of his career and his 38th of the season.
NBANBC Sports

Westbrook's advice for Wizards teammates entering their first playoffs

Russell Westbrook is a bona fide All-Star teammate. Not only that, he’s no stranger to the NBA postseason either. He’s played in ten, yes, ten, NBA Playoffs over the course of his 11-year career. However, should the Wizards make it out of the NBA Play-In Tournament and into the playoffs this year, several players on the roster will be spring chickens when it comes to postseason play.
NBALaredo Morning Times

Wizards defeat Hornets in season finale to lock up No. 8 seed

WASHINGTON - Russell Westbrook stood, his team down by three with 8:04 to play in its most significant game in three years, and searched for a way to get the ball to Robin Lopez in the post. The center with the infallible hook shot had been big for the Washington Wizards on Sunday afternoon, having added 14 points by then in addition to poise and defensive know-how that had escaped some younger players in such a high-pressure game.
NBANBA

NBA announces Players and Rookies of the Month

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook have been named the NBA Players of the Month for May. Curry finished the season on a tear as he led the Warriors to the Play-In Tournament and, in the process, secured his second career NBA scoring title. Curry finished the month with averages of 36.8 points, 5.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds over 8 games.
NBAbostonnews.net

Slumping Celtics host hot Wizards in play-in game

The Boston Celtics ended the regular season in a deep slump, while the Washington Wizards soared to the finish line. Their paths will converge Tuesday night when the Celtics host the Wizards in the play-in round. The winner will land the No. 7 seed for the Eastern Conference playoffs, while the loser will get another attempt to play their way in on Thursday night.
NBANBA

Russell Westbrook for All-NBA 2020-21

In his 13th NBA season, Russell Westbrook is putting up some of the best numbers of his career and leading a late-season Wizards’ resurgence that has taken Washington from 15 games below .500 to the NBA Play-In Tournament. The former MVP averaged the most rebounds (11.5) and assists (11.7) of his career, averaged a triple-double for the fourth time in the last five years and just locked up his third assist title. Ask around the organization, however, and any teammate, coach or staffer will tell you that Westbrook’s biggest impact has come in the locker room rather than the stat sheet. Acquired by Washington just weeks before the start of the season, Westbrook has been a tone-setter for the team on and off the court, a leader for the Wizards’ young core and a superstar running mate for fellow All-NBA candidate Bradley Beal.
NBAYardbarker

Russell Westbrook stands up for Scott Brooks amid hot seat rumors

Russell Westbrook knows Scott Brooks better than most do, and it definitely sounds like he wants Brooks to continue as Washington Wizards coach. After the Wizards clinched one of the top two play-in spots in the Eastern Conference on Sunday, Westbrook stood up for Brooks. “You gotta give credit to...
NBANBC Sports

Russell Westbrook in attendance for Mystics’ regular-season opener

Russell Westbrook has taken the nation’s capital by storm in just the six months since he first donned Wizards colors. On nights when he doesn’t terrorize opposing defenses and rack up triple-doubles, Westbrook likes to support the local WNBA squad Washington Mystics. The Wizards’ point guard was spotted at the...
NBAdailyjournal.net

Divergent paths lead Celtics, Wizards into play-in matchup

BOSTON — The Eastern Conference play-in tournament game between the No. 7 seed Celtics and No. 8 Wizards is a matchup of teams that ended the regular season on divergent paths. Washington opened the season 3-12 and was on hiatus for two weeks in January because of coronavirus-related issues before...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: LeBron James: Stephen Curry deserves MVP

Http://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1394020680182616064/photo/1. Draymond Green: "Because what I’m not going to do is just go out there and let him down. S---, in my opinion, he’s the MVP. So for him to be having an MVP type of year, you can’t just go out there and let go of the rope. You’ve got to get your ass out there and f------ help all you can to help win games to make sure that he’s in that conversation, because he deserves to be in that conversation. So his approach, one thousand percent, has helped me in my approach."