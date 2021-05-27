newsbreak-logo
Phoenix, NY

Adopt A Pet Today: Phoenix, A Terrific Cuddler

By Contributor
iheartoswego.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShe's petite, real sweet, tidy and neat... She's Phoenix! At about 8 months old, Phoenix weighs less than 6 pounds. She is a terrific cuddler and enjoys being in a quiet home. If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application from our website at oswegohumane.org and email any questions to [email protected]!

