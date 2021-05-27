Consensus 2021: Can Privacy Coins, Exchanges and Regulators Coexist?
The careful dance between global financial regulators and cryptocurrency exchanges saw a particularly big shift in January when the Bittrex exchange removed privacy coins monero and zcash as well as dash from its offerings. The self-custody exchange ShapeShift has also delisted the three coins, which was especially notable given ShapeShift’s hyper-libertarian founding ethos. (Representatives of the organization behind dash argued the coin was delisted based on a misunderstanding of its privacy features.)www.coindesk.com