The Worst Current Judge On The Voice, According To 36% Of People

It was May 2002 when Kelly Clarkson’s friends encouraged her to do something a little outside the box. They knew she had a lovely singing voice – and that is such an understatement – so they encouraged her to try out for this new reality television show that was being aired over the summer. No one knew what “American Idol,” was or how big it would become. No one was sure a reality television show with an unknown British man by the name of Simon Cowell, a record producer by the name of Randy Jackson, and 80s/90s pop star Paula Abdul would work out. Kelly Clarkson decided to try out. She was good enough to earn a trip to Hollywood, but who knew that day what might happen in her future?