Summer Reading at Canton Public Library will be June1 through July 30. On June 6, the summer reading kick-off celebration will be hosted by the Canton Library from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Activities include music, ice cream social, face painting and a balloon artist. All events will be held outside on Lewis Street in Canton between fourth and fifth streets. Everyone is welcome and lawn chairs are encouraged. The weekly programs begin at the library on June 9 at 1 p.m. For a complete calendar of events visit www.cantonmopubliclibrary.org.