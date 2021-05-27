Cancel
Terry Tuma Fishing Tip: Bass Opener

Cover picture for the articleIn his first fishing tip of the open water season Hall of Fame fisherman Terry Tuma talks about this weekend’s Minnesota’s bass opener. Terry says the type of bait to use depends on if the bass are pre-spawn or post-spawn, which will vary in different parts of the state. Crankbaits...

