Terry Tuma Fishing Tip: Bass Opener

"MINNESOTA FISHING OPENER: LET SUMMER BEGIN!" Minnesota's annual fishing opener is a treasured tradition that celebrates our state's great angling opportunities andsignals the beginning of summer. For serious or even halfway-serious anglers in Minnesota, the fishing opener is a sacred holiday and the unofficialbeginning of summer—a day that roughly half a million anglers eagerly await each year. Some think of it purely as the walleye opener, buttheseason opener includes a number of species that reside inMinnesota waters, such as northern pike, trout, and—in some areas of the state—bass. The season for sunfish, crappies, perch, channel catfish and a few less popular species is always open. Keep reading to getthe details on this year's Minnesota fishing opener and prepareto join your fellow anglers on the water this summer.