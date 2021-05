Though the trip to Craig was lengthy, Delta High School’s soccer team enjoyed the 10-0 decision over Moffat County on May 20. The Panthers fired 31 shots at the nets and scored six times in the first half and added the final four in the second half. Seniors Tawny Roberts and Arianna Nelson enjoyed hat tricks with three goals each in the 3A Western Slope League contest. Roberts had six of the 31 shots on goal for Delta while Nelson finished the contest with five attempts. Senior Aubree Andre scored one goal on two shot attempts with freshman Alex Hirsch netting a goal on two shots to duplicate Nelson’s feat in the game.