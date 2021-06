It’s time for the weekly COVID-19 update. As of Wednesday 55% of all adults in Pennsylvania have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and the numbers keep rising, more than 10.6 million doses of vaccines have been delivered to Pennsylvanians. The Department of Health is looking into ways to encourage the hispanic and latin population to get vaccinated against coronavirus, because though their communities have been disproportionately impacted they are one of the most adverse to getting the vaccines. Infection rates for the SARS CoV2 virus which is the cause of COVID-19 are at comparable rates to last June though slightly lower. From Thursday May 27th to Wednesday June 2nd laboratory tests have confirmed about 614 new cases of COVID-19 per day adding 4,297 over the week. A total of 1,204,099 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 27,295 deaths.