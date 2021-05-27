PBR Louisiana Rankings Release - 2024 Class

One of our biggest goals this spring was to promote high school players as much as possible across our state with college coaches being unable to get out and recruit until June 1. One of our next biggest objectives was to see as many players from the 2024 class, which is often hard to do, because it is tough to play as a freshman at the varsity level. However, with this class, we were able to get eyes on quite a few promising 2024 prospects, which says a lot about this class and the talent up and down the board. Below, we release our initial 2024 rankings that includes 50 players, as well as a deeper look at five names to know heading into the summer season.