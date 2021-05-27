Popular California pizzeria blazes into Austin with 10 new locations
The top fast-casual franchise pizza concept in the country is blazing a trail to Austin, with plans to open 10 new pizza shops this year. Blaze Pizza, a Los Angeles-based company founded in 2011 that now boasts 340 restaurants across 41 states and six countries — including one in North Austin on Research Boulevard — will grow its Austin presence as part its “aggressive” 2021 expansion plan to bring 16 new locations to key markets, which also include Panama City, Florida, and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.austin.culturemap.com