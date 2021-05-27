newsbreak-logo
California State

Popular California pizzeria blazes into Austin with 10 new locations

By Chantal Rice
culturemap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe top fast-casual franchise pizza concept in the country is blazing a trail to Austin, with plans to open 10 new pizza shops this year. Blaze Pizza, a Los Angeles-based company founded in 2011 that now boasts 340 restaurants across 41 states and six countries — including one in North Austin on Research Boulevard — will grow its Austin presence as part its “aggressive” 2021 expansion plan to bring 16 new locations to key markets, which also include Panama City, Florida, and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

austin.culturemap.com
