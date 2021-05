The Argentine Justice has sentenced this Friday to two and a half years in suspended prison and five years of disqualification from office to the Argentine policeman Luis Chocobar, who has become the symbol of the security policy of the macrismo. On December 8, 2017, 18-year-old Juan Pablo Kukoc assaulted and stabbed an American tourist along with an accomplice on the streets of the popular Buenos Aires neighborhood of La Boca. Alerted by the neighbors, Chocobar pursued them. During the escape, he shot Kukoc in the back, who died shortly after from his injuries.