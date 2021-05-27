Miami Dolphins Mike Gesicki has some sarcastic fun with reporters
The Miami Dolphins made tight end Mike Gesicki available to the media yesterday following the team’s minicamp and he was in good spirits. Initially, Gesicki fielded questions about Tua Tagovailoa and how he was handling adversity. You can read some of what he said, here. Once the questions turned towards Gesicki himself, it appeared that the Dolphins top tight-end decided to have a little fun with the media asking questions, and some of his answers were simply brilliant.phinphanatic.com