Miami Dolphins Mike Gesicki has some sarcastic fun with reporters

Star Boston College tight end Hunter Long was drafted this past weekend in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins, and we can’t wait to see how he performs in the NFL under head coach, and fellow BC alum, Brian Flores. So we enlisted the help of our friend Kevin Nogle at The Phinsider to give us an idea of what the roster and scheme look like for the Dolphins and how Long will be fitting in this season and beyond.