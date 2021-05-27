newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Miami Dolphins Mike Gesicki has some sarcastic fun with reporters

By Brian Miller
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Dolphins made tight end Mike Gesicki available to the media yesterday following the team’s minicamp and he was in good spirits. Initially, Gesicki fielded questions about Tua Tagovailoa and how he was handling adversity. You can read some of what he said, here. Once the questions turned towards Gesicki himself, it appeared that the Dolphins top tight-end decided to have a little fun with the media asking questions, and some of his answers were simply brilliant.

phinphanatic.com
FanSided

FanSided

95K+
Followers
275K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#Nflpa#Fun#Reporters#Laughter#Smart Kid#Miamidolphins Com#Questions#Dinner#Transcripts#Pure Enjoyment#Trade Rumors#Durham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLNBC Sports

FMIA: Schedule No. 102,844 And The Nuttiness Around NFL’s Annual Slate

The 13th iteration of the 2021 NFL schedule was perfectly playable. It had been put through all the checks of the 70-game Key Games Chart and rest-disparity metric and the strategic placement of the asterisked Green Bay games and the early Brady-Belichick mega-game. But when the league’s six-person schedule team met by Zoom on Friday, May 7—every meeting of the team over the 17-week construction of the new slate was over Zoom—Senior VP of broadcasting Howard Katz told the group: “We got the weekend. Let’s take one more shot.”
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Miami Dolphins: 7 rookie class predictions for the 2021 season

The Miami Dolphins had one of the best drafts according to most NFL Draft analysts but on-paper doesn’t mean more wins or a post-season. With the NFL season still a few months away and the off-season workouts, both voluntary and mandatory coming over the next two months, the focus on the Dolphins draft class will turn from the “on-paper” expectations to the actual on-field expectations.
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

How Draft Analysts Graded Day 2 for the Dolphins

It's been said before and it bears repeating: It's really not fair to evaluate a draft pick or a draft class until at least two years have passed, maybe even three. But that's never stopped draft analysts from providing immediate grades, and so it was again in 2021. Here then...
NFLThe Phinsider

2021 Miami Dolphins draft grades: Miami has top-five draft in NFL

The 2021 NFL Draft was odd from a Miami Dolphins point of view. The fans were frustrated by the three-day selection process, not seeing the names that had been mock drafted to the team and discussed by analysts being selected by their team. The analysts, however, seem to have a much brighter outlook on what Miami did during the seven rounds of selections.
NFLPalm Beach Interactive

Which Miami Dolphins veterans may be impacted by 2021 NFL Draft choices?

If your bosses were on television, choosing among employees who may take your job, you'd probably watch. And worry. That's the case for NFL veterans, many of whom are viewed as replaceable when they're no older than 27, 28 or 29 years old. There are a handful of Dolphins who...
NFLbcinterruption.com

How Hunter Long Will Fit Into the Miami Dolphins Roster (With Insight From Our Friends at ThePhinsider.com!)

Star Boston College tight end Hunter Long was drafted this past weekend in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins, and we can’t wait to see how he performs in the NFL under head coach, and fellow BC alum, Brian Flores. So we enlisted the help of our friend Kevin Nogle at The Phinsider to give us an idea of what the roster and scheme look like for the Dolphins and how Long will be fitting in this season and beyond.
NFLThe Phinsider

2021 Miami Dolphins draft review: The Phinsider round table discusses Hunter Long pick

The Miami Dolphins used their third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to select Boston College tight end Hunter Long. Adding a pass-catching tight end was not necessarily a top need for the Dolphins, but it was a move that makes sense as the team looks to create mismatches and exploit defenses. With Long joining Mike Gesicki at tight end, along with receivers DeVante Parker, Will Fuller, and rookie Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins can keep defenses guessing.
NFLfantasypros.com

Post-NFL Draft Best Ball Targets (2021 Fantasy Football)

With the NFL Draft wrapped up, we’ve now passed the preeminent checkpoint of the NFL offseason. The draft is arguably the biggest fantasy game-changer of the offseason as teams are forced to show their hands. Player values inevitably rise and fall based on the addition, or lack thereof, of rookie competition. As dynasty rookie drafts are completed over the next few weeks, Best Ball drafts will soon take center stage as the focal point of the fantasy football world, and we can start taking advantage immediately.
NFLchatsports.com

Miami Dolphins trading for DeShaun Watson just won’t go away

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 03: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans reacts to a play during a game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) The Miami Dolphins managed to make it through the draft without any...
NFLNational football post

Reports: S Bobby McCain agrees to one-year deal with WFT

The Washington Football team is on the verge of signing veteran safety Bobby McCain to a one-year deal, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told multiple outlets. McCain was released by the Miami Dolphins on May 6 and visited Washington on Monday. Washington was in the market for safety help as Landon...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Miami Dolphins 2021 schedule: 4 games with interesting side notes

The Miami Dolphins 2021 schedule has its share of interesting twists but these five games stand out from the rest for various reasons. We can all relish the idea that the coldest game that the Miami Dolphins will face, potentially, will come in week number 11 when the Dolphins travel to New York to face the Jets on November 21st. Following that game, the Dolphins play at New Orleans and Tennessee. One dome and one may be chilly.
NFLchatsports.com

Washington signs former Miami Dolphins safety Bobby McCain to 1-year deal

The Washington Football Team filled another hole Friday, signing safety Bobby McCain to a one-year deal, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday. McCain, 27, had visited Washington on Monday, four days after he had been released by the Miami Dolphins. His addition continues Washington's quest to...
NFLYardbarker

Draft Grades, Now and Then

It's been well established by now that the Miami Dolphins' 2021 draft was universally recognized as one of the best around the NFL, but where did it rank among the 32 teams?. It was right near the top, as evidenced by the work of a longtime NFL fan out of Germany named René Bugner who compiled 26 sets of draft grades and produced a grade point average for every team.
NFLdolphinstalk.com

DolphinsTalk Weekly: How the Rookie Class fits in with the 2021 Miami Dolphins Roster

In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern a variety of topics are discussed regarding the Miami Dolphins. Kevin talks about the release of Bobby McCain and how Jevon Holland fits in with the Dolphins secondary. The depth of the Miami Dolphins roster, especially at WR. Plus, Kevin talks about how all the rookies fit in with this current Miami Dolphins group and what their outlook may be for 2021. All of this and more on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern.
NFLdolphinstalk.com

Dolphins Draft Film Room: Hunter Long

Welcome back to the Dolphins Draft Film Room series. I’ve decided to skip around just a tad and cover tight end Hunter Long, who was selected with the 81st overall pick, before diving into Notre Dame offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg, who was selected before Long. When Long was selected in...
NFLchatsports.com

Miami Dolphins will aggressively add talent in 2022!

Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders (7) celebrates with offensive tackle Robert Hunt (68) after kicking a 44-yard field goal with a second to play against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Dolphins defeated the Raiders 26-25. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports.
NFLchatsports.com

4 available free agents that could help the Miami Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 20: A general view of the Miami Dolphins throwback logo on the field during the game between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) Free agency is...
NFLCBS Sports

Dolphins' Trill Williams: Claimed by Miami

The Dolphins claimed Williams (undisclosed) off waivers Monday, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reports. Williams was waived by the Saints with a failed physical designation Friday. New Orleans reportedly had paperwork prepared to re-sign him, but the Dolphins' waiver claim preempted those plans. The undrafted rookie out of Syracuse notched 93 tackles, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, 10 pass breakups and three scores in his collegiate career.
NFLPosted by
Syracuse.com

Predicting every Buffalo Bills game of 2021 NFL schedule

Last year’s Buffalo Bills team tied a franchise record with 13 wins on their way to the AFC Championship game for the first time since 1993. All three AFC East teams have reloaded and the run through the division is looking like a considerably more difficult challenge in 2021. The Bills play the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, rematch the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and travel to New Orleans on Thanksgiving to play the Saints in primetime.