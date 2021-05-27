Cancel
Accreditation Team Invites Public Comments about the Florida Department of State Office of Inspector General

 13 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – — The Florida Department of State’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) is undergoing assessment to retain accreditation by the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation (CFA). The assessment, which is required every three years, will review the OIG’s compliance with approximately40 standards. A team of assessors from CFA will conduct the assessment on July 13, 2021. The assessment will examine all aspects of the OIG’s policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services. The assessment team is composed of trained assessors who work at similar agencies throughout the state.

