Accreditation Team Invites Public Comments about the Florida Department of State Office of Inspector General

A special session on tap in Tallahassee this week as legislators weigh in on the gambling compact already signed by the Governor and Seminole Tribe. Lawmakers are expected to approve the 30-year gambling deal that would bring legal sports betting here and possibly three new facilities to the Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood. Republican State Representative Chip LaMarca of Lighthouse Point says people are already betting so Florida should be able to cash in on the billions it will bring to the Sunshine State. The deal faces opposition from anti-gambling groups, but it's a safe bet it will go through the Republican-dominated Legislature. If it does, it could face legal challenges because it would still need federal approval.