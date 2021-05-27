Cancel
Off-pricers bounce back in Q1

By Daphne Howland
retaildive.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome U.S. consumers still have some of the government's pandemic relief money left in their pockets; others have needed the federal boost just to pay their bills. Both kinds of shoppers prize a deal, and are heading to off-price stores to find one. The off-price sector usually weathers challenges like...

www.retaildive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cos#Consumer Economy#Bankruptcies#Retail Sales#Total Sales#Inventory#U S Sales#Tjx Cos#Globaldata#Mkm Partners#Credit Suisse#Homegoods#Sierra#Nordstrom#Rack#Off Pricers#Net Sales#Online Sales#Market Share#Retailers
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

Brick And Mortar Retail is Bouncing Back

A classic Joni Mitchell lyric resulted in one of the most repeated quotes of the modern era: You don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone. When the pandemic curtailed dining and shopping, most of us missed the activities we used to consider everyday and ordinary, from eating inside a restaurant to going to a movie or getting a haircut.
Income TaxZDNet

LG Australia bounces back to growth during FY20

LG Electronics Australia's latest financial report has unveiled the company achieved a net profit after tax of AU$15.8 million, an increase on the AU$12 million reported last financial year. For the period ending 31 December 2020, the Australian arm of the South Korean tech company recorded revenue just shy of...
EconomyShareCast

Hill & Smith revenues rise as markets bounce back

Infrastructure and road safety group Hill & Smith said revenue had risen rose 10% in the first fourth months of the current fiscal year. The company, which makes safety infrastructure for motorways, also reported a strong recovery in operating profit in comparison to the same period last year which was impacted by Covid-19 related disruption from the middle of March 2020.
Retaildigitalcommerce360.com

Best Buy’s stores drive fast fulfillment for online orders

60% of Best Buy’s Q1 sales were picked up in store, curbside, shipped-from-store or delivered by a store employee. These store-fulfillment methods help power faster delivery. Online sales pulled in 33.2% of Best Buy Co Inc’s. U.S. sales in its fiscal 2022 Q1 ended May 1, up roughly double the...
Financial Reportschainstoreage.com

Lululemon Q1 sales jump 88% amid rebound in store traffic

Lululemon Athletica reported a strong first quarter as shoppers returned to its stores and its online business continued to grow. The specialty retailer’s net revenue increased 88% to $1.2 billion for the quarter ended May 2 compared to the year-ago period. Compared to the first quarter of 201, net revenue increased by $444.2 million, or 57%, representing a two-year compound annual growth rate of 25%.
Economyfloridarealtors.org

Will the Office Market Bounce Back? There’s a New Twist

NEW YORK – As companies prepare to start calling employees to return to work in person, a survey found that many workers say they’ll refuse to return to the office. That could have ramifications for the commercial office market. Of 1,000 nationwide employees polled by Morning Consult, a study commissioned...
MarketsPosted by
WWD

Lululemon Athletica Continues to Outperform as Store Traffic Returns

Lululemon Athletica Inc. continues to outperform as shoppers head back to stores. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based athletic apparel and accessories firm revealed first-quarter earnings Thursday evening, improving on both top and bottom lines thanks to strength across all channels. Company shares, which closed down 1.07 percent to $317.36 a piece, were up nearly 1 percent in after-hours trading as a result.
RetailStreetInsider.com

Costco (COST) Reports May Sales Results

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Costco Wholesale Corporation ("Costco" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: COST) today reported net sales of $15.59 billion for the retail month of May, the four weeks ended May 30, 2021, an increase of 24.2 percent from $12.55 billion last year.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

Walmart Is Making This Major Change Starting Saturday

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart served as a vital place to stock up on household necessities for millions of people. However, the realities of the virus also made it necessary to change certain policies to comply with public health guidelines and local ordinances. But as the pandemic continues to wind down, Walmart has just announced a major change it is making that will go into effect over the weekend. Read on to see what the world's largest retailer is doing at its stores.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Zumiez (ZUMZ) Q1 Earnings & Sales Top, Comparable Sales Soar

ZUMZ - Free Report) shares jumped nearly 6% in after-hours trading on Jun 3 following the company’s release of stellar first-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Both the company’s top and the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also grew year over year. Markedly, quarterly results exceeded the pre-COVID levels...
Retailbaseballnewssource.com

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $350.00

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $401.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 518 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Brokerages expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to announce $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to announce $3.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.08 billion. W.W. Grainger posted sales of $2.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 315 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockscom-unik.info

World Asset Management Inc Sells 376 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.27 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report sales of $3.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.57 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $1.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Goldman Downgrades Kroger (KR) to 'Sell' and Albertsons (ACI) to 'Neutral' as Inflation is Likely to Weigh on Margins

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane has moved to downgrade Kroger (NYSE: KR) to “Sell” from “Neutral” and Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) to “Neutral” from “Buy” as she believes that pressures on margin will increase for Grocers.