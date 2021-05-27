Cancel
Dick's sales surge 119% as it invests in stores, private labels

By Cara Salpini
retaildive.com
Cover picture for the articleIn the midst of a slew of in-store initiatives, Dick's Sporting Goods reported record sales for the first quarter, up 119% from last year and up 52% compared to 2019. That was driven by 115% comps growth, mostly brick-and-mortar based, as e-commerce comps grew 14%, according to a company press release.

