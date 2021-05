Is a radio host correct in saying the Material Safety Data Sheet for one part of an mRNA vaccine proves there is a poison in the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine? No, that's not true. Chemicals in which lipids like SM-102 are maintained before use are removed in the manufacturing process, the way the lye used to preserve cod is removed from lutefisk before it is cooked and eaten. Lipids are a fat that form the building blocks of human cells and to get them to labs and factories, they have to be held in a preservative solution. Federal regulations require information sheets on each version of many materials used in laboratories and factories and include the solution in which they are maintained until prepared for addition to the final product. The data sheet referred to in the radio talk show host's claim is for the research grade of the lipid called SM-102, not the manufacturing grade material.