Yet another reason to get your body moving? Research shows that those who exercise regularly may be less likely to have a severe COVID-19 infection. “Exercise has so many benefits for our health, from keeping our heart strong and controlling blood pressure to boosting our mood, preventing the onset of diabetes and even strengthening our immune system to protect us from sickness,” says Ramsey Shehab, M.D., a sports medicine specialist with Henry Ford Health System. “Studies show that athletes don’t get as many colds as other people, which could be because increased exercise causes their bodies to keep producing immune cells. Since regular exercise can help strengthen the immune system, it seems likely that it could also help protect from a severe or life-threatening case of COVID-19.”