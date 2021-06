In a move to lure Apple and YouTube creators to its platform, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company will not take a cut from paid creator features until 2023. “To help more creators make a living on our platforms, we're going to keep paid online events, fan subscriptions, badges, and our upcoming independent news products free for creators until 2023,” Zuckerberg wrote on his Facebook page. “And when we do introduce a revenue share, it will be less than the 30% that Apple and others take.”