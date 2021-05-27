Cancel
Jackson County, TX

Open the flood gates

 5 days ago

While this past week we may not have witnessed floods of Biblical proportions, it was certainly serious enough to hinder traffic, interrupt people’s jobs and create anxiety among residents concerned for their homes and property. On Sunday, May 16, was the first wave of the rain which pummeled Jackson County...

Flood Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:50:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 330 AM CDT. Target Area: Jackson The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Navidad River at Strane Park affecting Jackson County. For the Navidad River...including Sublime, Speaks, Morales, Strane Park...Minor flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Warning for the Navidad River at Strane Park. * From this evening to Monday afternoon. * At 3:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 19.1 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 24.6 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins with water well into the flood plain and threatening the west approach to the bridge at County Road 401. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.6 feet on 07/03/2004.
Jackson County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jackson, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jackson; Wharton The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Jackson County in south central Texas Southwestern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Northern Matagorda County in southeastern Texas Southern Wharton County in southeastern Texas * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 832 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen across portions of the area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Bay City, El Campo, Edna, Sweeny, Ganado, Markham, Blessing, Van Vleck, Danevang, Midfield, Louise, Wadsworth and Cordele. Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. A Flash Flood Warning may be necessary should conditions worsen further.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Brazoria, Jackson, Matagorda, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 08:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Brazoria; Jackson; Matagorda; Wharton The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Jackson County in south central Texas Southwestern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Northern Matagorda County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Wharton County in southeastern Texas * Until 1145 AM CDT. * At 844 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Law enforcement in Matagorda County has reported street flooding along FM 521 near Wadsworth. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bay City, El Campo, Sweeny, Markham, Van Vleck, Blessing, Danevang, Midfield and Wadsworth. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-4 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Flood Warning issued for Colorado, Jackson, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 20:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 20:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 815 AM CDT. Target Area: Colorado; Jackson; Wharton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Sandy Creek near Cordele affecting Wharton, Jackson and Colorado Counties. For the Sandy Creek...including Cordele...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Sandy Creek near Cordele. * Until Monday evening. * At 7:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 19.1 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Sunday was 19.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.2 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding begins. Several roads and bridges in the floodplain are flooded and dangerous and livestock in the floodplain are threatened. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.6 feet on 03/18/1997.