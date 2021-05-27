Open the flood gates

Effective: 2021-05-02 20:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 20:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 815 AM CDT. Target Area: Colorado; Jackson; Wharton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Sandy Creek near Cordele affecting Wharton, Jackson and Colorado Counties. For the Sandy Creek...including Cordele...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Sandy Creek near Cordele. * Until Monday evening. * At 7:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 19.1 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Sunday was 19.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.2 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding begins. Several roads and bridges in the floodplain are flooded and dangerous and livestock in the floodplain are threatened. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.6 feet on 03/18/1997.