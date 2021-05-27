Open the flood gates

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jackson; Wharton The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Jackson County in south central Texas Southwestern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Northern Matagorda County in southeastern Texas Southern Wharton County in southeastern Texas * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 832 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen across portions of the area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Bay City, El Campo, Edna, Sweeny, Ganado, Markham, Blessing, Van Vleck, Danevang, Midfield, Louise, Wadsworth and Cordele. Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. A Flash Flood Warning may be necessary should conditions worsen further.