Yisroel ‘Randy’ Settenbrino, Brooklyn-born, Clifton resident, and developer of the Blue Moon Hotel in New York City, is on a very important mission. He is campaigning to save the hotel. First opened in 2006, the Blue Moon Hotel is located on 100 Orchard Street, the Bicentennial Block, across the street from the Lower East Side Tenement Museum. The Blue Moon Hotel is the second oldest building after the Tenement Museum on Orchard Street. It is housed in an historic, beautifully restored eight-story brick tenement building—Settenbrino added three of the floors—that was built in 1879. The hotel gives guests the feeling of the 19th century and the neighborhood’s Jewish history as home to working-class immigrants.