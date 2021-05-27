Feds Propose Endangered Species Act protections for lesser prairie-chicken

Sixteen years ago, the advocacy organization National Wildlife Federation came to Congress with a novel idea—it sought to designate an annual event focused around the conservation and restoration of endangered species. Luckily, Congress agreed, and so now, on the third Friday of every May, we honor and salute the species that need our help. There are approximately 1,700 species currently listed under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). But that list provides only a tiny glimpse of our nation’s imperiled flora and fauna. Declining populations, climate change, and more direct human pressures—like industrial development and overhunting—are threatening habits and biodiversity in increasingly unprecedented ways, which means the number of creatures that need ESA protections continues to grow. For every species that is officially listed as endangered or threatened by the US Fish and Wildlife Services (the Services), there are approximately seven that aren't.