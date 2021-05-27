Cancel
Oprah's Go-to Cookware Brand Is Having a Can't-Miss Memorial Day Sale & You Can Save Up to $400

By Daisy Maldonado
msn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAround here, we don’t take celebrity recommendations lightly. And when Oprah gives her stamp of approval on an item, it’s basically a given that it will be added into our carts immediately. We don’t make the rules, people! We’ve been keeping up with Oprah-approved products for a while now and it’s safe to say that the mogul has not let us down yet — nor do we expect her to anytime soon. One of the items she swears by is the 7-piece HexClad cookware set, which was included in Oprah’s Favorite Things List in 2019. And if you’ve been looking to swap out your current kitchen essentials after a year of pandemic cooking or to get ready for cooking all summer long, you’re in luck, because HexClad currently has a bunch of items majorly discounted—up to $400 off!— just in time for Memorial Day weekend sale shopping— and you don’t want to miss out. Seriously, these are the lowest prices we’ve ever seen!

