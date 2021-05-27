This Weekend's Royal Oak Area Events

• Oakland Community College offers courses on food, wine and tequila, taught by Culinary Arts faculty chefs. “Grilling with OCC Chef Doug Ganhs”, a two-session class, is 6-10 p.m. May 26 and June 2, $67; “Wine 101: How to Taste Wine Like a Sommelier” is 7-9 p.m. May 26, $40; “The FUNdamentals of Food & Wine Pairing” with Michael Schafer, The Wine Counselor is 7-9 p.m. June 2, $50; “Tequila Temptations” is 7-9 p.m. June 16, $40; “Summer Salads with OCC Chef Doug Ganhs” is 6-10 p.m. June 9, $60 and “The Big 3 of White Wine Grapes” is 7-9 p.m. July 14, $40. Classes will be held in Building J on the OCC Orchard Ridge Campus in Farmington Hills. Register at www.oaklandcc.edu/ce.