Royal Oak, MI

This Weekend's Royal Oak Area Events

By Event News
msn.com
 8 days ago

ROYAL OAK, MI — Happy weekend, Royal Oak! Your Royal Oak Patch community calendar is a great way to keep tabs on what's happening near you and discover local events that fit your interests. Here are some events taking place in town this weekend. Hot tip: If you want to...

www.msn.com
Michigan Government
Flint, MI
Oakland County, MIMacomb Daily

Oakland Together Grant supports arts and cultural organizations

When the pandemic hit last year, art galleries were hit hard. People couldn’t come inside, they couldn’t view exhibits in person, and funding was an issue. But Oakland County stepped in to help. Through the Oakland Together grant, many arts and cultural organizations were granted aid to help keep things...
Oakland County, MIcandgnews.com

Backyard Art Fair returns for spring edition in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY — A local art fair that made its debut last year during the COVID-19 pandemic will make its return this month. The Backyard Art Fair was an event that took place last September that allowed artists who weren’t able to sell goods such as ceramics, jewelry and stained glass at shows because of the coronavirus to invite patrons to their homes to shop in-person.
Oakland County, MIThe Oakland Press

Memorial Day events and ceremonies happening in Oakland County

Memorial Day is Monday, May 31, honoring those who lost their lives serving in the military. Many Memorial Day parades and ceremonies in Oakland County are canceled again this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some communities will commemorate Memorial Day with parades and ceremonies while following COVID-19 safety measures, and some are offering virtual-only events. The following activities are planned:
Detroit, MIMacomb Daily

Hotel Royal Oak joins area's corps of post-COVID live music venues

Music fans are waiting, and hoping, for a resumption of live concerts — especially this summer, under the sun and stars at the various Detroit metro area amphitheaters. Until that happens, however, there are plenty of opportunities to hear live performances, on a smaller scale, in an outdoor setting. Particularly...
Oakland County, MIThe Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar May 16 and beyond

• Oakland Community College offers courses on food, wine and tequila, taught by Culinary Arts faculty chefs. “Grilling with OCC Chef Doug Ganhs”, a two-session class, is 6-10 p.m. May 26 and June 2, $67; “Wine 101: How to Taste Wine Like a Sommelier” is 7-9 p.m. May 26, $40; “The FUNdamentals of Food & Wine Pairing” with Michael Schafer, The Wine Counselor is 7-9 p.m. June 2, $50; “Tequila Temptations” is 7-9 p.m. June 16, $40; “Summer Salads with OCC Chef Doug Ganhs” is 6-10 p.m. June 9, $60 and “The Big 3 of White Wine Grapes” is 7-9 p.m. July 14, $40. Classes will be held in Building J on the OCC Orchard Ridge Campus in Farmington Hills. Register at www.oaklandcc.edu/ce.
Royal Oak, MIcandgnews.com

Honeybees alight on Normandy Oaks Park

Brian Peterson-Roest, CEO and founder of Bees in the D, transfers a package of honeybees into a hive. Bees in the D board member Melissa Bobowski, left, and Bees in the D CEO and founder Brian Peterson-Roest, stand by the two new honeybee hives at Normandy Oaks Park May 5. The hives are dedicated to longtime Royal Oak conservationist Stephanie Comptois, who died in 2020 and lived across from the park.
Royal Oak, MIThe Oakland Press

Free COVID-19 testing starting in Royal Oak near Farmers Market

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is bringing free COVID-19 testing to Royal Oak starting Saturday near the Farmers Market. The state health department is doing a series of pop-up rapid antigen testing events throughout the state that are part of a pilot program. In Royal Oak, health...
Royal Oak, MIcandgnews.com

DTE’s new training poles expose students to utility careers

ROYAL OAK — On April 23, apprentice line workers with DTE Energy installed three 10-foot utility poles at Oakland Schools Technical Campus Southeast, 5155 Delamere Ave. in Royal Oak. With an anticipated shortage of skilled trade labor and the importance of hands-on training in the energy industry, DTE donated the...
Detroit, MIcandgnews.com

Inside|Out program brings art to Paint Creek Trail

“Rounded Flower Bed,” by Claude Monet, is displayed in public during a past Inside|Out exhibition by the Detroit Institute of Arts. ROCHESTER/ROCHESTER HILLS/OAKLAND TOWNSHIP — The Detroit Institute of Arts’ 2021 Inside|Out program will once again bring art to the Rochester area this summer. Amanda Harrison, the DIA’s community engagement...
Royal Oak, MIcandgnews.com

Royal Oak’s DDA manager to helm Birmingham Shopping District

BIRMINGHAM — Last week, the Birmingham Shopping District board of directors appointed a new executive director for the organization who has plenty of downtown commerce experience. Sean Kammer was unanimously appointed to the position after a nationwide search was conducted for an executive director. The position became vacant earlier this...
Royal Oak, MItmpresale.com

Mt. Joy in Royal Oak, MI – pre-sale code

You can use this pre-sale codes and info to order your tickets:. Join right now and you'll instantly unlock the presale passwords you need to buy your tickets before the general public. WiseGuy recommends:Did you know that many venues will release tickets to a performance a week before the date...
Michigan StateThe Oakland Press

Real estate: A look at the different types of condos in Michigan

Q: Do you live in a condo or is it really classified as a house?. A: This is another teachable moment that may save you from losing $10’s of thousands of dollars when selling your home. I have firsthand seen recently an alarming increase of property owners and unfortunately real estate agents who are not educated on the different types of condos in Michigan. If you have a condo that is attached to another condo unit then it’s just a condo and this does not apply to you. However, if you have a free-standing unit that is not attached to another unit then please read on.
Oakland County, MIClickOnDetroit.com

I-75 closing this weekend in Detroit, Oakland County for bridge work

If you were planning to use I-75 in Detroit or Oakland County this weekend, you may want to find another route. MDOT says, weather permitting, bridge demolition, beam setting, and substructure work will require southbound I-75 to be closed in sections from I-696 to I-94, and northbound I-75 to be closed from M-102 (Eight Mile Road) to I-696.
Michigan Statelegalnews.com

Oakland County Michigan Works! Launches Oakland NEXT: Summer Young Professionals Program to Build Future Workforce

Young people ages 16-24 years-old who are looking for career-oriented employment opportunities are invited to apply to the Oakland NEXT: Summer Young Professionals program administered by Oakland County Michigan Works!. The program, which begins this month and runs through December, offers paid internship and work experiences to eligible persons in...