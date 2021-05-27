newsbreak-logo
Democrat makes plea for U.S. Capitol riot probe as Senate nears vote

By Susan Cornwell, Susan Heavey
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - A moderate Democrat made an eleventh-hour appeal on Thursday to Republicans in the U.S. Senate to support a commission to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, but the idea seemed to lack critical support ahead of a vote. "There is no excuse for any...

www.msn.com
Related
Congress & CourtsAntelope Valley Press

Republicans block Capitol riot probe

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans on Friday blocked creation of a bipartisan panel to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, displaying continuing party loyalty to former President Donald Trump and firm determination to shift the political focus away from the violent insurrection by his GOP supporters. The Senate...
Congress & CourtsFort Worth Star-Telegram

Presidential panel on Capitol riot sought by Democratic lawmaker

WASHINGTON — A Democratic lawmaker called for a presidential commission to investigate the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol after Senate Republicans blocked legislation mandating the inquiry. The suggestion raised by Rep. Gerry Connolly’s would in effect take the matter out of Congress, bypassing Republican opposition. The GOP prevented...
Congress & Courtswgnradio.com

GOP blocks bipartisan probe of deadly Jan. 6 riot at Capitol

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Senate Republicans on Friday blocked the creation of a bipartisan panel to study the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, refusing to back down on their opposition to the independent investigation even amid emotional appeals from those who fought with and fled from the rioters that day.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Michigan Advance

Senate GOP filibuster blocks bipartisan commission to probe U.S. Capitol insurrection

Updated, 1:51 p.m. with comments from Peters WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans on Friday blocked consideration of a bill creating a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate what happened leading up to and during the Jan. 6 pro-Trump attack at the U.S. Capitol. Legislation to form an investigatory panel into that attack passed the House of Representatives […] The post Senate GOP filibuster blocks bipartisan commission to probe U.S. Capitol insurrection appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Congress & CourtsNPR

Senate Republicans Have Blocked Jan. 6 Commission

Progress on an independent commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol stalled today after Senate Republicans blocked a plan to move forward on legislation. Here's Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer after the failed vote. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) CHUCK SCHUMER: Shame on the Republican Party for trying...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

GOP Senators Reject Pleas From Fallen Capitol Cop’s Mom to Back Riot Commission, Says Report

Several Republican senators looked the mom of fallen U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the eye on Thursday and told her they will vote against setting up a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection that preceded his death. According to CNN, Gladys Sicknick held meetings with more than a dozen Republican senators to urge them to back the bill to establish the commission when it goes to a Senate vote on Friday—but most told her that she would not be able to change their minds. A source said to be familiar with the meetings told the network that they were “very hard” on Sicknick and her son’s girlfriend, Sandra Garza, who were both wearing necklaces containing the fallen Capitol Police officer’s ashes. Sicknick is reportedly struggling to understand why Republicans are against the commission, with her saying at one point in the day: “How can they not be doing the right thing?” According to CNN, 13 GOP senators declined to meet with her.
Congress & Courtspledgetimes.com

Republicans block the creation of a commission in the Senate to investigate the assault on the US Capitol

The division of the United States Senate has deepened on Friday after Republicans voted against creating a bipartisan commission to investigate the assault on the Capitol perpetrated by supporters of Donald Trump. Only six Republican senators supported the initiative, leaving the final vote at 54 votes in favor and 35 against – nine Republicans and two Democrats abstained. The attack on January 6 left five dead, more than a hundred police officers injured and many unknowns about the responsibilities of the authorities and the security forces that have not yet been answered.
Congress & Courtskvnutalk

GOP senators thwart Capitol Hill riot commission – Cache Valley Daily

WASHINGTON, D.C. – With the support of Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), Senate Republicans narrowly defeated an effort to begin the process of impaneling a national commission to investigate the January 6th riot on Capitol Hill. Despite promises that the proposed investigation would be a non-partisan effort, Republicans condemned the proposal...
NFLPosted by
The Hill

9 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

Democratic control of Congress will be on the line next year as Republicans look to claw their way back into power after a disappointing 2020 election that cost them the White House and their Senate majority. But despite the conventional wisdom that the party of a new president tends to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

'Baloney': Deceased Capitol Cop Brian Sicknick's Girlfriend and Mom Slam GOP Over Riot Commission

The mother and girlfriend of the late Capitol officer Brian Sicknick have condemned congressional Republicans for blocking the January 6 commission. Earlier this month, the Democrat-led House of Representatives voted 252-175 to approve legislation to form an independent commission to probe the Capitol riot. But on Friday, the legislation was blocked in the Senate amid strong Republican opposition. Only six GOP senators crossed party lines to support the measure, which failed on a 54-35 vote.
Congress & Courtsgoldrushcam.com

Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Statement on Republican Refusal to Investigate January 6th Insurrection Says Republicans’ Cowardice in Rejecting the Truth Of That Dark Day Makes Our Capitol and Our Country Less Safe

May 28, 2021 - San Francisco – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after Senate Republicans voted against bipartisan legislation to establish an independent Commission to investigate. and report on the January 6th insurrection:. “Mitch McConnell asked Senate Republicans to do him a ‘personal favor’ and vote against the January...