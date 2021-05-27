The Backroom: A former Blockbuster insider chronicles its many blunders

In January 2012, a movie that would quickly become infamous was revealed, as the found-footage movie The Devil Inside premiered in theaters around the United States. Shot for less than a million dollars, the movie was a financial success, grossing over $100 million worldwide, but the film's ledger being in the black isn't what people remember about it, that would be its ending. As audience members may recall, The Devil Inside has an abrupt conclusion, with the action cutting off quickly in a big moment not unlike other films of the found footage subgenre like The Blair Witch Project and Paranormal Activity. Where The Devil Inside differed though was the addendum of a title card implying the rest of the movie had to be seen on the internet, an implication they never intended.