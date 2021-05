(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced her funding priorities for K-12 education as Michigan prepares to spend billions of dollars of federal stimulus money. “Right now, we have an unprecedented opportunity to help each and every student recover academically, mentally, and physically,” Whitmer said in a statement issued Thursday. “As we emerge from the pandemic and begin our economic recovery, we must work together to provide equitable school funding, attract and retain top talent, facilitate post-secondary transitions, and build stronger, safer schools. With the resources we have available to us thanks to federal aid and a state surplus, we can make lasting, transformative investments in our kids and schools that will have positive impacts for generations.”