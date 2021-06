Alice Henshaw knows a thing or two about pre-wedding beauty treatments. Alice is a Harley Street practitioner and owner of both Harley Street Injectables and results-led skincare brand Skincycles. Alice specialises in tailored injectable treatments and as such is privy to the ins and outs of of the build up to a wedding and the beauty boxes her clients like to tick before the big day. Two years ago it was time to put her own beauty regime in the spotlight as Alice prepared for her wedding day towards the end of July 2019. Yes, we're eager to get all the details too! Scroll down to read through all the details - and we mean all the details - of Alice Henshaw's pre-wedding beauty prep, which kicked off five months ahead of the big day.