Kearny, AZ

Wildfire breaks out northwest of Kearny

By SUZANNE ADAMS-OCKRASSA Staff Writer
pinalcentral.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEARNY — The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management is mopping up the remains of the Simmons Fire northwest of Kearny. The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon and is now 70% contained at 20 acres. The fire was burning west of State Route 177 between Kearny and Asarco Ray Mine.

