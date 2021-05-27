Time To Remember: Idaho Veterans Cemetery Will Offer Full In-Person 2021 Memorial Day Honors
Memorial Day 2020, much like every major holiday during the height of the pandemic, was an extremely low-key affair, as Idaho and much of the nation was in a lock-down. But with new cases of COVID-19 on the decline, and the opportunity to get a COVID vaccine for anyone over the age of 12, the 2021 edition of Memorial Day might attract record numbers to the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. The cemetery’s director says it will also be a moment to invite even higher emotions.www.boisestatepublicradio.org