Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Time To Remember: Idaho Veterans Cemetery Will Offer Full In-Person 2021 Memorial Day Honors

By Boise State Public Radio
boisestatepublicradio.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day 2020, much like every major holiday during the height of the pandemic, was an extremely low-key affair, as Idaho and much of the nation was in a lock-down. But with new cases of COVID-19 on the decline, and the opportunity to get a COVID vaccine for anyone over the age of 12, the 2021 edition of Memorial Day might attract record numbers to the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. The cemetery’s director says it will also be a moment to invite even higher emotions.

www.boisestatepublicradio.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Thank You Veterans#Military Veterans#Covid#Guho Corporation#Borbonus Stone#Mission Continues#Idaho Air National Guard#Bugles Across America#Boise Highlanders#Memorial Day Kind#Remembrance#Arlington#Statue#Military Service#Amazing Grace#Flags#Mr Earp#Incredible Folks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Idaho Stateboisedev.com

Inside Idaho: Why is Lucky Peak… lucky?

You may have lived here your whole life or you may have just moved here, but do you know why things are the way they are in Idaho?. This new series takes a look ‘Inside Idaho’ and finds the answers to questions about the people, places, and things that make Idaho, Idaho.
Nampa, IDidahobusinessreview.com

TitleOne adds two Treasure Valley staff members

Aubrie Leonard has joined TitleOne as an escrow assistant in the company’s Nampa office. She has over 10 years of customer service experience along with one year of title and escrow experience. Weston Fitzpatrick has joined TitleOne as an office administrator in the company’s Boise office. He has two years...
Idaho StateIdaho State Journal

Idaho won't disclose vaccination rates in long-term care facilities

In late March, Matt Johnson's company took out a newspaper advertisement. "Not every retirement community in our area can say that nearly 100% of their staff and residents chose to be vaccinated, but Lincoln Court can." Then, a leading assisted living facility regulator praised him for doing what seemed impossible.
Idaho Falls, IDidahoednews.org

Idaho Falls makes masks optional

Students and staff in the Idaho Falls School District are no longer required to wear masks. Trustees voted Monday to nix the district’s COVID-19 operation plan, which included a mask mandate during the pandemic. The change goes into effect immediately, though students can still wear masks if they choose to,...
Boise, IDdailyfly.com

National Safe Boating Week

BOISE (May 17, 2021) Officials from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) would like to remind all boat operators to keep safety in mind while recreating on the water this year. “National Safe Boating Week kicks off this coming weekend and we want to take this opportunity to...
Boise, IDPosted by
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise schools to offer free summer meals program

BOISE, Idaho — Once the school year is over, many Idaho families struggle to feed their children. Thousands of children rely of free and reduced-price lunches and breakfast they get at school. To help some of those families, the Boise School District announced that it will be providing free summer...
Idaho StatePosted by
KIDO Talk Radio

Crush The Curve Idaho To Hold Teen Vaccine Clinics

It's been A YEAR and of course you don't need reminded of that. What fell through that you weren't expecting? A wedding or a concert? Maybe you weren't able to gather with your family or for some, say farewell to a loved one properly in the form of a funeral gathering. All sorts of disruption was caused by the global pandemic that we continue to navigate however with light at the end of the tunnel, we're turning to vaccines and the important of getting vaccinated.
Idaho StatePosted by
KIDO Talk Radio

Freedoms Lost in Covid Idaho

For the first time in over a year, which seems like years, I walked into several places around the Treasure Valley and felt naked. Idaho is in Stage 4, and most businesses have dropped the mandatory mask requirements to enter their establishments. We enter the upcoming Summer season with optimism about returning events replacing last year's pessimism over lost concerts, sporting events, and anything that draws a crowd.
Boise, IDPosted by
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Humane Society receives $50,000 grant

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Humane Society announced on Monday that it received a $50,000 Petco Love grant that will help save the lives of hundreds of pets. The nonprofit, which helped more than 6,600 pets get adopted last year, said the grant will go towards pets that would not have previously received care.
Boise, IDPost Register

670 KBOI, CBS 2 hosting hygiene drive at The Salvation Army

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Many people in the community are in the need of basic hygiene items, and CBS 2 wants to help. On Wednesday CBS 2 and 670 KBOI are hosting a hygiene drive at The Salvation Army. We will be collecting items from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.