How to Responsibly Purchase—and Display!—Cultural Artifacts When Shopping Secondhand
Stunning Indian textiles. Intricate hand woven African baskets. Delicate Chinese silk scroll paintings. For centuries, ancient cultures have provided the design world with tons of inspiration and helped conceptualize modern decor today. “Antiques and artifacts can provide some incredible depth to a home, but we have to make sure we’re sourcing and displaying them responsibly,” says Sebastian Clarke, Senior Vice President at Doyle, a New York–based auction house that's been around since 1962. “We wouldn’t want to disrespect a culture by not having the appropriate awareness and displaying it incorrectly.”www.msn.com