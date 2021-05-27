How to Responsibly Purchase—and Display!—Cultural Artifacts When Shopping Secondhand

As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic began to take hold in the US in March 2020, thousands of restaurants were quickly forced to close, including many that will unfortunately never reopen. Overall, restaurant sales in the US declined sharply in 2020, about 21% for the industry at large. While the innovations and adaptations in response to the pandemic were diverse, not all will ultimately have a lasting impact on the industry. Some innovations like DIY meal kits and restaurants acting as grocery suppliers ultimately lack the user base to sustain long-term adoption in the industry. Others such as contactless payments and delivery-friendly menus are likely to persist long after the pandemic subsides. While only time will tell which brands and innovations will ultimately have the greatest success, it is certain that innovation within the restaurant industry has taken a new form as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ways in which it has changed the world around us.