That fuzzy, confusing, light-headed feeling that some people who have had COVID just can't seem to shake -- also known as "brain fog." "Brain fog is not a medical term, but we've all felt it, right?" says ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Janice Johnston with Redirect Health. "We've taken an antihistamine or maybe something that's a sedating kind of drug. Or maybe feeling a little under the weather or jet-lagged, or that kind of thing?"