Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senate bill backed by Bernie Sanders would classify college athletes as employees of their schools

By Nick Bromberg
msn.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bill introduced in the United States Senate on Thursday would blow up the NCAA's student-athlete model if it becomes law. The bill introduced by Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is called the College Athlete Right to Organize Act and would classify student-athletes as employees and their schools as employers. The NCAA has long avoided any chance that athletes could be considered employees of their school and the bill would also grant athletes the ability to collectively bargain like unions in professional sports.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Chris Murphy
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletes#College Athletics#American Football#Sen Bernie Sanders#State Schools#Law Schools#Education And Schools#College Education#Northwestern#Yahoo Sports#Democrats#Aflac#The Council#United States Senate#Athlete Endorsements#Deeming Athletes#Union Employees#Legislation#Employers#Higher Education
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Senate
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
College Sportstopfeatured.com

College coach, athlete weigh in on Bernie Sanders’ unionization push

Some athletes and coaches believe there should be ability for student-athletes to make money while in school. FOX Business’ Hillary Vaughn with more. Watch more Fox Business Video: https://video.foxbusiness.com. Watch Fox Business Network Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/. FOX Business Network (FBN) is a financial news channel delivering real-time information across all platforms...
NFL977wmoi.com

College Student Athlete Endorsement Bill Passes the House and Senate

Legislation letting college student athletes benefit from endorsements is headed for final approval from the governor. Efforts to pass a similar measure have been underway in recent years, giving college athletes a chance to get an agent and sign endorsement deals. It’s supported by Representative Jonathan Carroll of Northbrook. “As...
Texas Statesemoball.com

Texas lawmakers approve college athlete compensation bill

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Texas lawmakers on Friday approved letting college athletes earn money with endorsements and sponsorship deals, pushing the state closer to joining others who have already opened the door to previously banned financial deals. Friday's Senate vote sends the bill to Gov. Greg Abbott to consider signing...
Congress & Courtsdailyjournal.net

Democrats push bill allowing college athletes to organize

College athletes would have the right to organize and collectively bargain with schools and conferences under a bill introduced Thursday by Democrats in the House and Senate. Sen. Chris Murphy (Conn.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.) announced the College Athletes Right to Organize Act. “Big-time college sports haven’t been ‘amateur’...
Congress & CourtsInside Higher Ed

College Athletes Would Gain Right to Unionize Under New Bill

Democrats in Congress are looking to change the college sports landscape with new legislation that would classify college athletes as employees of their institutions and give them the power to bargain collectively. Senators Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, and Bernie Sanders, the Independent from Vermont, introduced the College Athlete...
College Sportsthechiefleader.com

Legislation would allow college athletes to unionize

College athletes could soon be banding together. A bill introduced May 28 would grant the athletes employee status and give them organizing and collective-bargaining rights, ESPN reported. The College Athletes Right to Organize bill, authored by Sens. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)would uproot the NCAA’s “foundational premise of...
Ohio StateWFMJ.com

Ohio State Senator introduces bill for compensation for likeness, image for college athletes

Ohio State Senator Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) introduced a bill to legalize college athletes earning compensation from their name, image, and likeness. The bill prohibits any college, university, or intercollegiate athletic association from preventing a student from participating in athletics as a result of this compensation. Under the bill, student athletes will be permitted to obtain professional representation or enter into contracts for endorsements. The student must inform the college or university of their intent to enter into the contract at least 15 days before they enter into the contract.
Ohio Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Ohio bill legalizing Name, Image and Likeness income for college athletes would give Ohio State security

May 24—COLUMBUS, Ohio — With college sports careening toward a new era in which athletes can begin to earn money, Ohio State may finally have a homegrown solution. State Sen. Niraj Antani, a Republican from Miamisburg, announced Monday he will introduce a bill Tuesday making it legal for college athletes to earn income from their name, image and likeness. Such opportunities could include ventures such as sponsorships, endorsements, social media influencing, private lessons and autograph sessions.
Minoritieswosu.org

Republican Bills Would Ban Transgender Athletes

In this week's episode of Snollygoster, Ohio's politics podcast from WOSU, host Mike Thompson discusses the proposed legislation that would prevent transgender athletes from participating in school and college sports. Ohio High School Athletic Association spokesperson Tim Stried joins the show. Behind The Masks. The state of Ohio no longer...
College SportsLos Angeles Daily News

Fast-track bill for college athletes to make money

The supposed penurious purity of amateur athletics has long been a fiction. And then there are players from rich families, who get all the monetary support they need. But for everyone else, have an agent buy you lunch or a fan purchase your sneakers, and you’re off the team, pal.
Oklahoma StateOklahoma Daily

OU athletics: State senate passes measure that would allow Oklahoma college athletes to profit off name, image, likeness

The Oklahoma State Senate passed a measure that would allow state college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness on Wednesday. Despite Oklahoma joining 15 other states with similar measures, the NCAA has not issued any changes regarding the matter. The association currently deems it a violation if a college athlete profits from their name, image and likeness in any way.