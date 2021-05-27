Senate bill backed by Bernie Sanders would classify college athletes as employees of their schools

A bill introduced in the United States Senate on Thursday would blow up the NCAA's student-athlete model if it becomes law. The bill introduced by Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is called the College Athlete Right to Organize Act and would classify student-athletes as employees and their schools as employers. The NCAA has long avoided any chance that athletes could be considered employees of their school and the bill would also grant athletes the ability to collectively bargain like unions in professional sports.