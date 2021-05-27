newsbreak-logo
Tennis

Prince William & Kate Middleton Seem Eager to Prove Prince Harry Wrong About Royal Duty

By Louisa Ballhaus
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s recent royal tour of Scotland, concluding today, has been not only a roaring success with locals, but — as indicated by their Instagram page — the single greatest time of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s lives. All week, we’ve been peppered with charming, semi-candid anecdotes about (and footage of) the couple: Kate’s failed DJ attempt, William’s flirty nursing home moment, and the couple reuniting on the campus where they met all come to mind, and that’s not even counting the little boy who asked Kate if she was “a prince,” Kate and William “land-yachting,” or this morning’s gung-ho tennis tournament. It might be easy to blame the media, long-starved for a royal tour and a mask-less one at that, for fawning over the couple in sheer delight at seeing them out and about again, but much of this coverage comes from the Cambridges’ own social media accounts. In the wake of how Prince Harry has described his experience as a royal — “a mix between The Truman Show and being in a zoo,” per his recent appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast — William and Kate seem particularly eager to prove that not all royals feel that way about fulfilling their duties.

