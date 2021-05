Every year on May 29, the United Nations marks the International Day of UN Peacekeepers. It serves as a chance to pay tribute to the civilian and unformed personnel who have served under the UN flag down through the years. The very first UN peacekeeping mission was established on May 29, 1948, when the Security Council authorized the deployment of a small number of military observers to the new State of Israel where a ceasefire was in place after a conflict with Arab states. More than 4,000 UN peacekeepers have died on international missions since then with 130 losing their lives in 2020 alone. The task remains as dangerous as ever and it has been made increasingly difficult by the rise of groups such as ISIS and Boko Haram, not to mention the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.