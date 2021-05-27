Costco Is Selling a Serving Caddy That's Perfect for Patio Dining
To paraphrase the Ella Fitzgerald classic, it’s (almost) summertime, and the (outdoor) living is easy. Now is the season for enjoying your morning coffee and cereal on the porch, serving up lunchtime sandwiches to the family on the deck, and having friends over for an alfresco dinner on the patio. Of course, setting up outdoor dining can be a bit of a hassle, what with having to schlep all the dishes, glassware, and flatware outside in multiple trips, and navigating screen doors with your hands full. If only there were an easier way … and there is! Meet the serving caddy.www.msn.com