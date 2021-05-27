newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Full results at Exxon Mobil board may take until next week

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oUqdN_0aDdgaiZ00

(Reuters) -The complete makeup of Exxon Mobil’s board of directors might not be known until next week, the company said on Thursday, with votes being counted in the battle between it and an activist investor over its record on climate change.

Two seats on the 12-member board hang in the balance at the biggest U.S. oil producer following Wednesday’s shareholder meeting. Tiny hedge fund Engine No. 1 gained at least two seats on the Exxon board, a huge upset at a company that was once the world’s most valuable.

Eight of Exxon’s nominees, including Chief Executive Darren Woods were re-elected to its 12-member board of directors, along with two of Engine No. 1’s nominees, the company has said. But with the counting unfinished, Engine No. 1 could potentially see three of the four nominees it has put forward join the Exxon board.

“The vote process is up to the independent inspector,” said spokesman Casey Norton. “We think it may be next week before we know more.”

Exxon has more than 3 million shareholders and 4 billion shares outstanding.

The two Engine No. 1 nominees elected were Gregory Goff, a 64-year-old former top executive at Marathon Petroleum and Andeavor, and former Neste Oyj executive Kaisa Hietala.

Woods on Wednesday said he welcomed the new directors.

“With almost 3 million shareholders, it’s not surprising we heard a wide range of views, and many supported the work that we’re doing to improve earnings and cash flow capacity, as well as the work to advance the company to a lower carbon future,” Woods said.

The re-election of directors Steven Kandarian, Douglas Oberhelman, Samuel Palmisano and Wan Zulkiflee remains up in the air, based on the preliminary results released at the shareholder meeting. Alexander Karsner, one of Engine No. 1’s nominees, is still in the running, Exxon has said.

Reuters

Reuters

128K+
Followers
149K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Cash Earnings#Investor#Climate Change#U S#Exxon Mobil Board#Exxon Mobil#The Exxon Board#Marathon Petroleum#Neste Oyj#Company#Cash Flow Capacity#Nominees#Engine#Producer#Re Elected#Spokesman Casey Norton#Balance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Environmentthenationalnews.com

Climate coup at Exxon Mobil’s board that desperate attempts couldn't avert

It was a stunning moment for Exxon Mobil and the wider corporate world: a tiny activist fund had succeeded in changing the company’s board. But in the hours leading up to this week’s annual shareholders meeting, Exxon went to extraordinary lengths to head off the threat from a campaign about which it had been largely dismissive months earlier.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Forbes

Big Oil’s Bad Week

The world’s largest integrated oil and gas companies are the so-called supermajors or more commonly “Big Oil.” In order of descending market capitalization these companies are ExxonMobil. , Chevron. , Royal Dutch Shell, TOTAL SE, and BP. Because global oil consumption results in one of largest contributions to atmospheric carbon...
Energy Industrynjtoday.net

Upset in ExxonMobil board vote rocks the oil-and-gas industry

Last December, when a week-old hedge fund named Engine No. 1 challenged Exxon Mobil to change its ways, laughter echoed through Wall Street circles, from the fund’s name that recalled a famous children’s book to its tiny, then-$40 million stake in what was once the world’s largest publicly traded company.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

BlackRock goes against BP board in climate resolution vote

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - The world’s biggest asset manager and top BP investor BlackRock said on Friday it had backed a shareholder resolution calling for faster climate action which the energy company’s board opposed. BlackRock’s vote at BP’s annual general meeting earlier this month points to growing pressure on...
IndustryInvestmentNews

Shareholder victory over Exxon emboldens ESG supporters

The rejection of Exxon Mobil Corp.’s management team marks one of the most significant victories for shareholders who have been pushing for drastic action on climate change. The movement to transform Exxon’s board of directors was led by a previously little-known hedge fund called Engine No. 1, which has just a 0.02% stake in Exxon and no history of activism in oil and gas. The firm gained at least two board seats at Exxon’s annual shareholder meeting Wednesday and promised to push the crude driller to diversify beyond oil. Engine No. 1 was backed by two of the largest U.S. pension funds and some of the world’s biggest asset management firms, including BlackRock Inc.
Energy Industryfinance-commerce.com

Forcing change will be hard for Exxon activists

The growing urgency to address climate change and concerns about the financial performance of Exxon Mobil aligned this week to help activist investors place two directors on the company’s board. But it is not clear if the activists can deliver on their dual goals — reducing the emissions that are...
IndustryValueWalk

Engine No. 1’s Victory Over Exxon Mobil

It’s fair to say that Engine No. 1’s victory over Exxon Mobil this week is completely unprecedented. It’s also much more than that. At the time of writing, at least two of the activist’s four nominees were forecast to win election to the board, while the fate of one other and four management nominees were too close to call. Investors also voted for two shareholder proposals on lobbying. That haul, plus Exxon’s scramble for extra votes by calling a recess during the annual meeting and the still-uncertain final tallies that show lessons over the poor state of the “proxy plumbing” have not been learned, is already extraordinary.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Axios

What's next after this week's escalation of climate pressure on Big Oil

The dust is still settling after Wednesday brought new legal and investor pressure on some of the world's biggest oil companies to get more aggressive on climate. What we're watching: Via Bloomberg, the group that won a major Netherlands court ruling against Royal Dutch Shell is now laying the groundwork for cases against more fossil fuel companies.
Industrysportsgrindentertainment.com

Exxon Mobil’s Humbling Might Be Just the Beginning

On Wednesday, what was once unthinkable happened: An upstart hedge fund, Engine No. 1, was able to unseat at least two board members at. despite holding only 0.02% of the shares of the $250 billion company. “We heard from shareholders today about their desire to further” efforts to achieve low-carbon...
IndustryInvestorPlace

The Exxon Mobil Board Vote Shows a Sea Change in Energy Stocks

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) stock is trading at its highest level in over a year, with a dividend yielding nearly 6%. But institutional investors are out of patience for the company. An activist fund called Engine No. 1 got enough support to oust at least two directors at the May 26 annual meeting. The vote not only reflects a change in attitudes at Exxon, but also a trend across energy stocks.
Economypublicradioeast.org

Small Activist Hedge Fund Wins Seats On Exxon Mobile's Board Of Directors

The future of the oil and gas industry shifted dramatically this week when a tiny hedge fund won a hard-fought battle against ExxonMobil. Engine No. 1, a new activist hedge fund, secured two seats on ExxonMobil’s board of directors Wednesday. Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with MSNBC’s Ali Velshi...
BusinessForbes

Company Of The Day: Exxon Mobil

Activist fund Engine No. 1 - which has been pushing Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) to invest more in renewables and shift away from fossil fuel - won at least two board seats at Exxon's annual shareholder meeting held on Wednesday. Why?. Engine No. 1, which has targeted Exxon since December, holds...
EnvironmentPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Column: Exxon Mobil’s showdown with the consequences of climate change starts now

For decades, Exxon Mobil has held a well-deserved reputation as one of the nation’s leading bulwarks against addressing climate change. The giant oil company has done less than many of its peers to pivot away from fossil fuels and toward renewable energy sources. Its “advertorials,” placed in prominent newspapers, dismissed climate chance science as “unsettled.”