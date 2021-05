That was a tough pill to swallow. After a chaotic first half, It finally seemed the Fire had the game under control. However, against the run of play, Mason Toye found a gap in central defense and headed in a cross to put the ex Montreal Impact up 1-0 late. That half-hour of control from the Fire was nice to see after weeks of it not being there., and in large part, our MotM was to thank for that. He won 23(!) individual duels and was the man most responsible for the Fire’s sustained attack. I am, of course, talking about Luka Stojanovic— who once again demonstrated why he’s the best player on the team.