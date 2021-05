An American couple with Doomsday religious beliefs appeared in court in the western US state of Idaho on Wednesday to face charges of murdering three people including two children. Lori Vallow, 47, and her husband, Chad Daybell, 52, are accused of murdering two of Vallow's children. They also face charges of conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the death of Daybell's previous wife. Chad Daybell is the self-published author of several apocalyptic novels and the couple's "religious beliefs" are cited in the indictment as a factor in the murders.