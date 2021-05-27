newsbreak-logo
Naomi Osaka to Skip Press Conference at French Open to Bring Attention to Athletes’ Mental Health Concerns

By Korin Miller
msn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoing press is a regular part of being a professional athlete, and tennis stars are no exception. But Naomi Osaka just announced that she won't do press at the French Open, aka Roland-Garros. Osaka, who is ranked No.2 in the world right now, shared the news in a statement posted...

