Saudi Arabia’s Islamic Affairs Ministry has defended its decision to limit the volume of loudspeakers used by mosques to only one third of their capabilities. - Advertisement - The move comes in response to complaints from the public, the Islamic Affairs Minister Abdullatif Al-Sheikh said in an interview uploaded to Twitter. The complaints, the official said, included parents saying their children were unable to sleep. He went on to claim that those who denounced the decision were “enemies of the kingdom” who “want to stir public opinion”.