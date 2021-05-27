newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Quickly: Readers sound off on the issues of the day

Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s Quickly? It’s where readers sound off on the issues of the day. Have a quote, question or quip? Call Quickly at 312-222-2426 or email quickly@post-trib.com. The babies gunned down at Sandy Hook would be graduating this year. And the cowardly politicians are still afraid to act on gun control.

www.chicagotribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Issues#Economy#Politicians#Common People#Wonderful People#Gun Control Laws#Indiana University#The Republican Party#Democratic#Americans#Mcdonald#Fox News#House#Nra#Spoiler Alert#His Her Frustrations#Inconsiderate Neighbors#Kids#Criminals#Plastic Alternatives
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Related
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

Sound Off: May 18, 2021

“So here are the ‘accomplishments’ of the occupant of the White House: kills Keystone XL Pipeline; gas lines; $3 gas (national average); shortages; inflation; crumbling dollar; rising unemployment with worst jobs report in years in April; paying people not to work; open border crisis; Antifa terror squads; skyrocketing homicides; Israel burning; China rising; vaccinated masking; FBI, NSA and military investigating civilians for ‘wrong think’; first president to cut God out of the National Day of Prayer; won’t take real questions at his only press conference while mumbling the whole time. Under Trump we had the best unemployment in 50 years, no wars, no border crisis, affordable gas, a transparent president and China on the ropes. If you voted for Biden, you’re responsible for this. You Democrats can’t remember Carter and the ‘70s. Shame!”
Presidential ElectionMercury

The Mercury's Sound Off for Tuesday, May 18

— The headline in Monday's Mercury referred to racial "equality" which is already the law. However the article refers to racial "equity" on the ballot which is a whole different issue. Racial equity gives black farmers preference for free land over other races. — Did you notice that Joe Biden...
ImmigrationNY Daily News

Readers sound off on immigration policy, phone scams and dirty cop’s release

Durham, N.C.: This country’s immigration policy is shameful. The traditional reputation of this country — that it welcomes everyone — at one time well-deserved and true, is now a fictitious farce. The waiting time for legal entry is six years (and we wonder why they swim dangerous rivers and climb walls or sit in dangerous squalor on the Mexican border to get into the U.S.)
New York City, NYNY Daily News

Readers sound off on stimulus money, anti-vaxxers and the peace process

Forest Hills: As per an agreement between the NYC Municipal Labor Council and the de Blasio administration at the start of his second term, a bargain was reached to cut health care costs by attacking the insurance of retirees! People who worked decades in city service at below-market salaries in exchange for a pension and good insurance coverage are now faced with having their insurance changed from Medicare to a Medicare Advantage Plan.
Public Healthcrowrivermedia.com

READER LETTER: Is media inciting mask issue?

Most people can say they did wrong, I know I have. You can’t change the past, the future you could. As for Brandon Begnaud and Dave Sebesta and what is not told, they are both loving and caring Christians. Brandon is a music director at church, involved in the church,...
Politicsexpressnews.com

Your Turn: May 29

If the Republican Party were a corporation, it’s business model would be lying. How inspiring, how reassuring — how downright terrifying!. Am I the only one who finds it ironic that many of the people who want less government involvement in almost everything are often the ones who think it’s OK to interfere in people’s personal reproductive decisions?
Bronx, NYNY Daily News

Readers sound off on Republican leaders, battery storage and TV commercials

Bronx: It is clear that the majority of Republican members of Congress, like Jim Jordan, adhere to an unbreakable law: Their loyalty and service is to Trump, corporate structures and big money. There is no regard or loyalty to the citizenry of the United States of America. Pictures of abusive behavior toward its less powerful citizens, pictures and quotes of Trump inciting insurrection, rights of women (rape okay, abortion no, but soldiers sent to be killed in fruitless wars, yes), coddling of the gun lobby and guns everywhere are ignored and refuted by repeated, blatant lies.
New York City, NYNY Daily News

Readers sound off on the homeless population, Palestine and what Trump got right

Bronx: Restoring 24-hour subway service sounds like NYC, all right. But some of the precautions put into place for COVID-19 need to be revisited. If the subways are running 24 hours a day, how effectively will these trains be cleaned? It is true that the train volume will be reduced, but when will those trains used during the overnight hours be swapped out and cleaned?
Congress & CourtsColumbian

Letter: Republicans are dangerous

Now I am afraid. Very afraid. I just saw a promo for a TV series called “Fear the Walking Dead” about mindless zombies whose bodies still work but they are totally dead in the head. I thought it was fantasy until I realized the zombies are real and they are among us, especially in the Congress of the United States. They call themselves Republicans and they somehow manage to have leaders named Kevin and Mitch and even a god they call “Donald.” Some of them have even infiltrated local and state governments as well as the national institutions.
Economywkms.org

2020 Saw A Boom In Gun Sales. These New Buyers Could Shape The Future Of Gun Control

2020 was the biggest year ever for gun sales in the United States. Some 20 million guns were purchased legally, and some firearms industry estimates say as many as 40% of the purchasers were buying a gun for the first time. Steve Gutowski is the founder of the publication The Reload, and he's long covered firearm policy and gun culture. And he joins us now. Hello.
Brooklyn, NYNY Daily News

Readers sound off on parole reform, the subway good Samaritan and women soldiers

Bronx: I read your recent article about parole reform with great interest (“Several conservative states far ahead of N.Y. in parole reform: report,” May 19). While it certainly is a worthwhile initiative, it’s difficult to take recommendations from a commission led by former state Chief Judge Jonathan Lippman seriously since his criminal law experience is extremely limited at best. His entire judicial career was fabricated and he was never really anything more than a shill for his corrupt childhood friend, Sheldon Silver. The law had to be changed so he could qualify to become a judge, his election to the state Supreme Court in 2005 was rigged and he was appointed as chief judge as part of a backroom political deal between Silver and Gov. David Paterson in 2009. Wayne Barrett wrote an interesting and informative article about the relationship between Silver, Lippman and their Lower East Side cohorts in the Daily News after Silver was indicted in 2015 (“Sheldon Silver’s gang,” op-ed, Feb. 1, 2015).
San Jose, CASan Francisco Examiner

San Jose massacre analysis: Thoughts, prayers but nothing approaching gun control

Innocent people massacred. Shooter with anger and resentment issues. A well-regulated militia. On Wednesday in San Jose, nine people died of gunshots fired by Samuel Cassidy, a 57-year-old VTA maintenance worker. Law enforcement authorities said Thursday he was armed with three semi-automatic handguns and 11 ammunition magazines each holding 12 rounds, making them high-capacity magazines that are illegal in California. The shooter killed himself as sheriff’s deputies closed in.
Denver, COWestword

Op-Ed: What Are the Answers to American Gun Violence?

The 2020-2021 school year, with instruction in remote settings, brought more challenges than most school years. Additionally, civic engagement grew more important than ever, as movements for racial justice gained momentum and democracy was threatened from multiple fronts. What was a teacher to do? While it sometimes seemed scary or counterintuitive, an important action was to get out of the way. Yes, teachers need to build strong relationships and provide rigorous lessons to scholars in order to prepare them for an unknown future, but teachers also need to let scholars engage and grow without interfering and stunting that progress. Therefore, having the scholars conduct research and write op-eds on topics important to them carried more weight and impact this year than in years past. Here is one of the essays that came out of that process this past school year. — Samson Patton, teacher, STRIVE Prep RISE in Green Valley Ranch.
Congress & CourtsMother Jones

Republicans Are Passing Laws to Keep Teachers From Talking About Race

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. The absurdity of the Republican Party’s culture wars has reached new heights. A slew of GOP-led state legislatures are enacting new laws that ban teaching “critical race theory” an academic framework that has become the latest conservative boogeyman.