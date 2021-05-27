Quickly: Readers sound off on the issues of the day

Bronx: I read your recent article about parole reform with great interest (“Several conservative states far ahead of N.Y. in parole reform: report,” May 19). While it certainly is a worthwhile initiative, it’s difficult to take recommendations from a commission led by former state Chief Judge Jonathan Lippman seriously since his criminal law experience is extremely limited at best. His entire judicial career was fabricated and he was never really anything more than a shill for his corrupt childhood friend, Sheldon Silver. The law had to be changed so he could qualify to become a judge, his election to the state Supreme Court in 2005 was rigged and he was appointed as chief judge as part of a backroom political deal between Silver and Gov. David Paterson in 2009. Wayne Barrett wrote an interesting and informative article about the relationship between Silver, Lippman and their Lower East Side cohorts in the Daily News after Silver was indicted in 2015 (“Sheldon Silver’s gang,” op-ed, Feb. 1, 2015).