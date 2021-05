(Des Moines, IA) — Today an Iowa House committee approved a bill containing a series of tax changes, though it does not include all the changes Senate Republicans wanted. In early April Senate Republicans voted to use state tax dollars, rather than local property taxes, to finance the state’s mental health system. House Republicans have so far resisted and the proposal is not included in the tax bill that cleared the House Appropriations Committee today. House Speaker Pat Grassley says there are technical questions to figure out before the state takes over another social program.