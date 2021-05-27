Houston's 'Darth Vader house' listed for $4.3 million

May 27 (UPI) -- A Houston house for sale is drawing attention online for its resemblance to Star Wars villain Darth Vader.

The 7,000-square-foot home in the University Place neighborhood is nicknamed the "Darth Vader house" due to the exterior's resemblance to the Dark Lord of the Sith's helmet in the science fiction franchise.

The house, which was built in 1992, is currently listed for $4.3 million by Wade Knight with Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty.

The house features four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms and a four-car attached garage.