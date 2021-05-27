Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garfield, Kingfisher, Logan, Noble, Payne by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 12:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Garfield; Kingfisher; Logan; Noble; Payne The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Kingfisher County in central Oklahoma Southwestern Noble County in northern Oklahoma Northwestern Logan County in central Oklahoma West central Payne County in central Oklahoma Southeastern Garfield County in northern Oklahoma * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 1258 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marshall, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Stillwater, Perry, Covington, Marshall, Mulhall, Orlando, Douglas, Lake Carl Blackwell, Lovell, Lake Mcmurtry, Lucien and Hayward. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov